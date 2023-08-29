The Upcoming US Open: Key Information You Need to Know

Yayınlanma: 29.08.2023 - 11:59

Güncelleme: 29.08.2023 - 11:59

New York is gearing up to host the pinnacle of tennis action as the tennis elite converges for the last of this year's prestigious Grand Slam tournaments. Today, we present an essential overview of the US Open, slated to commence on Monday.

VENUE

The US Open finds its annual home at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, situated within Flushing Meadows Park in New York. The intense battles unfold across 22 hard courts, including three prominent stadiums. Dominating the scene is the Arthur Ashe Stadium, boasting a seating capacity of 23,771—the largest tennis court globally.

CONTENDERS TO WATCH

In the men's category, the spotlight shines on two remarkable professionals. First, there's defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who clinched his inaugural Grand Slam victory at the 2022 US Open, becoming the youngest world number one. Another prominent contender is Novak Djokovic, the 23-time Grand Slam champion. Although he secured three Flushing Meadows titles, his entry last year was contingent on COVID-19 vaccination—a requirement he did not meet.

Among the women, top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland, also the 2022 victor, is a major standout. Aryna Sabalenka and Yelena Rybakina emerge as strong title contenders. These two met in the final of the Australian Grand Slam tournament, with Sabalenka claiming her most significant victory to date. The local favourite, Coco Gauff, is also poised to make her mark.

PRIZE PURSE

The US Open's significance extends beyond the court, notably in its approach to prize money. This esteemed tournament has pioneered "Equal Pay" for half a century—ensuring equitable remuneration for players. Furthermore, this year's edition stands out for setting a record—$65 million (€59.6 million) in total prize money. The singles champions will take home €2,731,395—a substantial accolade.

As the US Open unfolds, the world awaits electrifying matches, extraordinary achievements, and the crowning of new champions, all within the electrifying atmosphere of New York's iconic tennis arena.