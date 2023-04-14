Trump testifies in New York business fraud case

Yayınlanma: 14.04.2023 - 14:00

Former US President Donald Trump answered questions Thursday in New York during his second deposition in a civil case accusing him of business fraud.

The deposition came only a week after Trump’s arraignment on criminal charges in a separate lawsuit.

The $250 million lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James last year against the ex-president claims that Trump and his family misled banks and business associates about his net worth and the value of some of his assets.

Trump denies any wrongdoing.

The questions behind closed doors took nearly seven hours, according to media reports.

''This civil case is ridiculous, just like all of the other Election Interference cases being brought against me,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social ahead of his testimony.

Last week, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts related to his alleged involvement in a scheme to pay "hush money" to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.