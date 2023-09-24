Turkey condemns ‘despicable attacks’ against Quran in Netherlands

Yayınlanma: 24.09.2023 - 17:58

Güncelleme: 24.09.2023 - 17:58

Turkey strongly condemned "despicable attacks" against the Muslim holy book, the Quran, outside the embassies of some member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, including the Turkish Embassy, in the Netherlands.

In a statement on Saturday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Ankara condemns the spread of these "provocative attacks," which are allowed to be carried out in European countries under the guise of freedom of expression.

“The countries where such attacks have taken place, must now take effective measures against these provocations, which are recognized by the United Nations as acts of religious hatred and violations of international law,” the statement further said.?

Turkey called on the Dutch authorities to take the necessary actions against the perpetrators and to take measures to prevent the recurrence of such attacks.

The chief adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also condemned the recent act against Quran on X.?

"Against these sick provocative acts, these countries and their rulers must now take the necessary measures!" Akif Cagatay Kilic said.

Also, Turkey's parliamentary speaker condemned the "despicable act of an Islamophobic fascist."

"We understand once again that the principles that are said to bring Europe together, such as democracy, equality, rule of law, respect for beliefs and cultures, are actually ignored when it comes to Islam and Muslims, and that Western countries remain silent as usual in the face of such provocative actions. This situation is shameful and worrying for the future of Europe," Numan Kurtulmus said on X.

Ali Erbas, head of the Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), echoed the condemnation, noting past Islamophobic attacks against the Quran in Sweden, Denmark, and most recently the Netherlands.

"I am addressing those who are unaware here; what you are doing is wrong. You are harming the foundation of social harmony and peace by attacking human rights and sacred values," he said on X.

Erbas emphasized that burning the Quran under police protection was not befitting of a society and state in the 21st century. "It is never appropriate for a civilized society."

Earlier, Edwin Wagensveld, the leader of PEGIDA, an Islamophobic group, tore down copies of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in front of embassies of several Muslim countries, including the Turkish embassy.

Islamophobic figures and groups in Northern Europe in recent months have repeatedly carried out Quran burnings and similar attempts to desecrate the Muslim holy book, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.