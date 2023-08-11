Turkey's June Unemployment Rate: 9.6%

Yayınlanma: 11.08.2023 - 17:35

Turkey's unemployment rate was at 9.6% in June, up by 0.1 percentage point from May, the country's statistical authority said on Thursday.

The number of unemployed people, aged 15 or more, rose by 2,000 to 3.3 million in June on a monthly basis, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The unemployment rate was at 7.8% for men and 13.2% for women.

The employment rate came in at 47.8% in June, down by 0.6 percentage point month-on-month.