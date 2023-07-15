Turkish intelligence neutralizes senior PKK/YPG terrorist in northern Syria

Yayınlanma: 15.07.2023 - 15:24

Güncelleme: 15.07.2023 - 15:24

Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) neutralized a senior operative of the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG terrorist organization in northern Syria, Turkish security sources said Saturday.

The slain terrorist was responsible for several bomb attacks in Jarablus in 2019, as well as the 2020 car-bombing in Afrin which left 40 civilians dead, including 11 children, and 47 people injured.



Heysem Cuma, codenamed Heysem Abu Dahham, was operating in Manbij, Syria and transferring arms to attack Türkiye's terror-free zones in northern Syria, primarily the Euphrates Shield Operation Zone, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Cuma was neutralized by the MIT on July 9 in an operation in the city center of Manbij.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Since 2016, Türkiye has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).???????