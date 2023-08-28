Turkish warships to commemorate Victory Day with visits to Northern Cyprus ports

Yayınlanma: 28.08.2023 - 10:52

Güncelleme: 28.08.2023 - 10:52

According to a statement released by the TRNC's Security Forces Command (GKK) on Sunday, the corvettes TCG Bandirma and TCG Bartin will make appearances at the ports of Gazimagusa and Girne, respectively. These naval visits will coincide with both Victory Day and Turkish Armed Forces Day.

"On August 30, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (0700 GMT - 1400 GMT), the TCG Bandırma (F-502) corvette will be accessible to the public at Gazimagusa Port. Additionally, the TCG Bartın (F-504) corvette will be available for visitation offshore of Girne Port," the statement outlined.

The Battle of Dumlupinar, fought from August 26th to August 30th, 1922, marked the culmination of Turkish forces' determined struggle against the invading Greek army in what is now the western Kutahya province of Turkey. This pivotal conflict culminated in a decisive Turkish victory.

Victory Day, which pays tribute to the valiant efforts of Turkey's armed forces, is a poignant occasion commemorating the conclusive battle in western Anatolia against Greek forces in 1922.

The events of 1922 led to the expulsion of all foreign forces from the territories that would collectively form the Republic of Turkey one year later, marking a momentous turning point in the nation's history.