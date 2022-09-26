UAE to supply Germany with diesel, LNG

26 Eylül 2022 Pazartesi, 11:04

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday agreed to supply Germany with cargoes of diesel, liquified natural gas (LNG), and low-carbon ammonia.

The UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) signed a deal with German utility RWE to supply it with LNG cargo later this year, the state news agency WAM reported.

ADNOC also earmarked several other LNG cargoes for German customers for delivery in 2023, the agency said, without giving further details.

Another deal was signed between ADNOC and the German Wilhelm Hoyer GmbH & Co. KG (Hoyer) to supply up to 250,000 tons of diesel per month in 2023.

The deals were inked during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to the Gulf nation.

"I welcome the signing of the joint declaration of intent on the Energy Security and Industry Accelerator - ESIA. Through ESIA, we enable the swift implementation of strategic lighthouse projects on the focus areas of renewable energies, hydrogen, LNG and climate action," Scholz said after the signing of the deals.

Scholz began a two-day Gulf tour on Saturday that took him to Saudi Arabia and the UAE for talks on energy cooperation, and later is set to include Qatar.

Germany, along with many European countries, is facing an energy crisis after Russia reduced the supply of natural gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 strategic pipeline in response to European sanctions on Moscow over its war on Ukraine.