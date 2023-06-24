UK calls Wagner's recent actions in Russia 'military confrontation'

Yayınlanma: 24.06.2023 - 15:24

Güncelleme: 24.06.2023 - 15:24

UK's Defense Ministry on Saturday called Wagner Group's recent actions in Russia "a military confrontation.”

Commenting on the paramilitary group's recent escalation with the Russian state, the ministry said on Twitter: “It is a military confrontation.”

The ministry drew attention to the fact that Wagner fighters crossed from Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine into Russia in at least two locations.

“In Rostov-on-Don, Wagner has almost certainly occupied key security sites, including the HQ which runs Russia’s military operations in Ukraine,” it said, adding that further Wagner units are moving north through Voronezh Oblast, almost certainly aiming to get to Moscow.

Stating that the situation represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times, the ministry said the loyalty of Russia’s security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how the crisis will evolve.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of treason in a national address on Saturday, after the paramilitary fighters crossed the border from Ukraine into Russia, entering the city of Rostov-on-Don.

Prigozhin accused Russian forces of attacking his fighters, a claim Moscow denies.

Prigozhin has, in recent months, repeatedly accused the Russian Defense Ministry and Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu of not supplying sufficient arms to the paramilitary group.

Wagner has been fighting alongside the regular Russian army in Ukraine.