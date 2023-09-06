UK designating Wagner Group as 'terrorist organization'

Yayınlanma: 06.09.2023 - 12:59

Güncelleme: 06.09.2023 - 12:59

On Wednesday, the United Kingdom officially designated the Russian mercenary organization known as the Wagner Group as a banned "terrorist organization," as confirmed by the British Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak affirmed that the UK is imposing a ban on the Russian mercenary group Wagner, effective immediately. This prohibition makes it illegal to either be a member of the group or to provide support to it.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sunak stated, "It's the right decision to proscribe the group for what it truly is – a terrorist organization."

Sunak accused the group of engaging in "torture, theft, and barbarism," emphasizing that such actions pose a significant threat to democracy and freedom worldwide.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ben Wallace, the newly appointed Defense Secretary of the UK, expressed his satisfaction with the decision.

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman, as reported by local media outlets, including the BBC, characterized the Wagner Group as "violent and destructive." She pointed out that the group's ongoing destabilizing activities align with the political objectives of the Kremlin. She concluded by stating, "They are terrorists, plain and simple – and this proscription order makes that clear under UK law."

The Wagner Group is now added to the list of proscribed terrorist groups and organizations in the UK.

Last month, citing government sources, the Financial Times reported that the UK planned to designate the Wagner Group as a terrorist organization "in the coming weeks" as part of a renewed crackdown on the Russian mercenary network.



The Wagner Group was founded in 2014 by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who tragically died in a plane crash on August 23. In June, the group initiated a brief rebellion against the Russian government, advancing towards Moscow before ultimately reversing its course.

