UK Detects New COVID-19 Variant BA.2.86

Yayınlanma: 19.08.2023 - 13:34

Güncelleme: 19.08.2023 - 13:34

The latest coronavirus variant, BA.2.86, initially detected in Israel, Denmark, and the US, has now been detected in the UK, as confirmed by the country's health agency.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) stated that there is currently one confirmed case of this variant in the UK involving an individual without recent travel history. This indicates a certain level of community transmission within the UK.

Originating in Israel and subsequently spreading to Denmark and the US, the emergence of the BA.2.86 variant has sparked concern among scientists regarding its potential for wider dissemination.

According to the agency's statement, "The newly identified variant carries a significant number of mutations and is notably distinct from both its probable precursor, BA.2, and the currently circulating XBB-derived variants."

For monitoring purposes, the agency has designated this variant as V-23AUG-01.

Meera Chand, Deputy Director of the UKHSA, emphasized that they will continue to closely monitor the situation and share the findings of their analysis as they become available.

In response to this development, scientists have urged individuals in the UK to resume wearing face masks as a precaution against the potential spread of this new mutation and the rising case numbers.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization formally designated BA.2.86 as a "variant under monitoring," attributing this classification to the extensive array of mutations it carries.