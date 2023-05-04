Ukraine made overnight attempt to attack Putin's Kremlin residence with drones: Official press service

Yayınlanma: 04.05.2023 - 11:51

Güncelleme: 04.05.2023 - 11:51

Last night two Ukrainian drones attacked the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian presidential press service said on Wednesday, in what it called a "terrorist" assassination attempt.

The Russian military and intelligence services disabled both drones, and there were no casualties, and Putin was not injured and continues to work as usual after Kyiv's attack, a press service statement said. Putin was not even in the Kremlin at the time of the attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later.

"As a result of this terrorist act, the president of the Russian Federation was not injured. The schedule of his work has not changed, he is working as usual," said the statement.

The Kremlin said it sees the attempted overnight strike as "a planned terrorist attack" and an attempt to murder the president on the eve of Victory Day, celebrated in Russia next Tuesday, May 9, commemorating the end of World War II.

Russia reserves the right to respond to the attack on the Kremlin where and when it sees fit, it said.

Following news of the attempted attack, Moscow banned flights of drones in the capital.