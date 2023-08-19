Ukrainian drones hit Russian airfield in Novgorod

Yayınlanma: 19.08.2023 - 15:37

Güncelleme: 19.08.2023 - 15:37

According to Sputnik, Ukrainian forces targeted a military airfield located south of St. Petersburg in the Novgorod Region.

The Russian Defense Ministry has stated that Ukraine carried out an attack on the military airfield in the Novgorod Region using a container drone at approximately 10:00 a.m. today.

"The drone detected by military personnel at an external observation post on the airfield and shot down using a rifle," the ministry stated in a release.

Consequently, the incident led to a fire erupting in the aircraft parking area of the airfield, which was promptly extinguished by fire brigades, as stated by the ministry.

The ministry also noted that an airplane sustained damage at the airfield while reassuring that no injuries reported.