US and Iraq to strengthen security and military cooperation

Yayınlanma: 11.08.2023 - 13:44

Güncelleme: 11.08.2023 - 13:44

The US and Iraq dialogue reiterated their commitment to strengthen security and military cooperation.



This step came in a statement issued at the end of a two-day US-Iraqi security cooperation dialogue between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Iraqi Defense Minister Thabit Mohammed al-Abassi in Washington on Wednesday.



"The joint security cooperation dialogue reflects our maturing strategic partnership built on the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue in July 2021, when U.S. forces with a combat role ended their mission," Austin said.



Austin said relations will continue to improve after the defeat of the ISIS terrorist organization.



"Iraq is committed to protecting American personnel and advisers, the international coalition, convoys and diplomatic facilities," the official Iraqi News Agency said in a statement on Wednesday.



The statement added that the delegations participating in the dialogue expressed their intention to "hold follow-up joint security cooperation dialogues and related meetings to address the evolving threat from ISIS."



Both delegations also agreed on the need to "enhance Iraq's security and defense capabilities" in order to advance the two countries' common interests in Iraq's security and sovereignty, as well as the stability of the region.



On Monday, Al-Abassi and his accompanying delegation began their visit to the United States.



On July 26, 2021, Baghdad and Washington agreed to withdraw US combat forces from Iraq by the end of that year. A limited number of US troops remained in Iraq to advise and train Iraqi forces.





