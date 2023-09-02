US capitol attack: proud boys leader receives 18-Year prison sentence

These individuals are the latest members of far-right groups to be sentenced for their participation in the January 6, 2021, assault on Congress—an effort to overturn Donald Trump's election defeat.

Ethan Nordean, convicted of seditious conspiracy and a leader within the Proud Boys, was sentenced to 18 years. However, this fell short of the 27 years sought by prosecutors and equaled the sentence previously given to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes in May. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly remarked, "If we don't have a peaceful transfer of power in this country, we don't have anything."

In a statement to the judge, Nordean characterized January 6 as a "complete and utter tragedy" and stated that he had gone to the Capitol to provide leadership and maintain order. His wife and sister pleaded for leniency. Nordean's attorney, Nick Smith, argued for a sentence ranging from 15 to 21 months.

On the other hand, Dominic Pezzola, a member of the Proud Boys who did not hold a leadership role, was convicted of felonies such as obstructing an official proceeding and assaulting police. After being sentenced to 10 years in prison, he yelled, "Trump won!" as he exited the courtroom. Prosecutors pointed to Pezzola's assault on former Capitol Police Officer Mark Ode, during which he seized Ode's riot shield and used it to break a window at the Capitol, as justification for the lengthy prison term. Pezzola's attorneys had requested a sentence of approximately five years in prison. One of his attorneys, Steven Metcalf, told the judge that Pezzola acted in the "heat of the moment."

Before his outburst, Pezzola emotionally addressed the court, stating, "I stand before you with a heart full of regret. I never should've crossed the barrier at the Capitol that day." Prosecutors had sought a 20-year prison term for Pezzola.

The attack on the Capitol unfolded as thousands of Trump supporters stormed the building following a speech by then-President Trump, in which he falsely claimed that his November 2020 election loss was due to widespread fraud. Trump has persisted in making these false claims even as he leads the Republican race for the 2024 nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden. During or shortly after the riot, five people, including a police officer, lost their lives, and more than 140 police officers sustained injuries. The Capitol also suffered millions of dollars in damages.

To date, over 1,100 individuals have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol assault. Of these, more than 630 have pleaded guilty, and a minimum of 110 have been convicted in trials.