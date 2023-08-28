US commerce secretary arrives in China for talks

Yayınlanma: 28.08.2023 - 10:41

Güncelleme: 28.08.2023 - 10:41

This visit marks a significant milestone, as it constitutes the first journey undertaken by a top-ranking American commerce official to China in the past seven years. During her stay, Raimondo will engage in discussions with her Chinese counterparts, addressing matters of mutual interest.

The timing of this visit is notable, given the backdrop of heightened trade tensions between the world's leading economies. Against the backdrop of Washington's endeavors to curtail Beijing's access to cutting-edge technology, including semiconductors, these discussions take on added significance.