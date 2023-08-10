US pop star Christina Aguilera performs in Turkey's Antalya province

Yayınlanma: 10.08.2023 - 16:34

Güncelleme: 10.08.2023 - 16:34

The "Voice of a Generation" and seven Grammy Award-winning American singer and songwriter, Christina Aguilera, performed at her debut concert in Turkey on Tuesday.



Aguilera, a 43-year-old pop, gospel, jazz, and rhythm and blues (R&B) performer, took the stage as part of Regnum Live in Concert in southern Antalya province.

She greeted her fans at the Regnum Carya Hotel's Pearl Event Area, which seats 2,500 people. She expressed her gratitude to her fans for their continuous support.

On stage, she was joined by eight dancers and three vocalists.

The American singer, known for her 4-octave vocal range and ability to sustain high notes, performed some of her most well-known songs.

Meanwhile, the same stage will be set for a performance by British singer-songwriter Tom Odell, winner of the Brit Award for Rising Star (previously Critics' Choice Award), on Aug. 21

As part of the Regnum Live in Concert, famous singers such as Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Tom Jones, Rita Ora, Jason Derulo, James Arthur, and Anne Marie have previously performed in the southern province.