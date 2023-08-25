US Will Maintain Presence in Middle East, Declares Top General

Yayınlanma: 25.08.2023 - 10:36

Güncelleme: 25.08.2023 - 10:36

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, emphasized the region's pivotal role and the intrinsic importance it holds for the United States during an interview with Jordan's Al-Mamlaka TV.

Milley emphasized, "We hold close friendships and partnerships with the region. Ensuring its stability remains a priority. Moreover, given that the region is a primary source of oil and energy resources for other parts of the world, its significance cannot be underestimated."

He confirmed that the United States intends to sustain its long-standing relationship with the Middle East and underscored its commitment for years and decades to come. He stated, "I cannot envision the United States ever disengaging from the Middle East. Our dedication will persist well into the future."

SYRIA AND IRAQ

Responding to inquiries about potential troop increases in the region, Milley noted that such decisions depend on the prevailing threat landscape. Addressing the topic of Daesh/ISIS, he acknowledged the group's physical defeat but cautioned against underestimating its persistent ideology.

"While the physical manifestation of the terrorist group has been dismantled, its ideological influence endures. Some ISIS militants continue to operate within the deserts of Syria and the peripheries of Iraq, posing a latent threat."

Milley emphasized the commitment of US troops to remain in both countries, actively pursuing the sustained eradication of the group. He explained, "Although there remain pockets of fighters in Syria and Iraq, the situation is significantly improved. Nonetheless, we continue to maintain a modest troop presence to ensure stability."

Regarding the potential withdrawal from Syria after defeating the terrorist group, Milley indicated that the decision would rest with President Joe Biden and the US government.

UKRAINE

Shifting the focus to the conflict in Ukraine involving Russia, Milley characterized the war as an unlawful and unprovoked aggression.

He noted that Ukrainian forces have initiated a counter-offensive against Russian troops in attempts to reclaim territories, a pursuit that has proved arduous and characterized by heavy casualties. Milley stated, "It is premature to definitively label the operation a success or failure. While it has achieved some degree of success thus far, the progress is slower than initially projected."

Milley provided insights into the ongoing efforts to bolster the Ukrainian military by facilitating training for F-16 pilots. The program is advancing, and Ukraine is set to receive the fighter jets shortly. The Pentagon also confirmed that training for Ukrainian pilots will commence in October in the US state of Arizona.