Woman rescued after 25 years in captivity

Yayınlanma: 24.09.2023 - 18:05

Güncelleme: 24.09.2023 - 18:05

Taliban-led security forces rescued a woman who was imprisoned by her family in a room for 25 years in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.



A woman named "Nikbaht", who had been imprisoned by her brothers in a dilapidated room in their house in the Tsar Kale Wazir Abad neighborhood of Kabul for 25 years, regained her freedom after neighbors informed Taliban forces.



Despite her name meaning "good fortune", Nikbaht, who was 45-50 years old and lived an equally unfortunate life, was rescued after Taliban forces organized an operation in her house.



Nikbaht was taken under treatment at Wazir-e-Akbar Khan Hospital in central Kabul.



Abdul Rahim Ajmal, Chief of Police of Kabul's 10th District, said:



"We learned that a woman had been kept in a house for 25 years and immediately organized an operation. Her brother had kept her in a room for 25 years with cruelty and violence. Claiming that the woman had psychological problems, they kept her in a room where even an animal could not live. We arrested all 4 brothers of the woman. According to her brother, this woman had married and left years ago and took refuge in the house of her brothers, and because she could not get along with her brother's wife, her brother committed such cruelty. Because the woman has not seen the light of day for years, she is in such a state of mind that she is afraid of anyone she sees. We will also ensure her safety and get her treated."



SUMMER AND WINTER IN THE SAME ROOM

Nikbaht's room, which is about 10 square meters in size, looks like a ruin. It is full of stones and garbage. The ceiling is almost completely covered with cobwebs.



The heavy odor of food waste and feces is noticeable as soon as you enter the room.



On the other hand, it was learned that Nikbaht was given food in a dirty bowl through a hole under the window of the room, and that Nikbaht had not bathed for many years and lived in the same clothes.



THE FAMILY IS NOT CLOSE TO THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Neighborhood Headman Hadim Hussein Husseini said that the family in question has no close ties with the residents of the neighborhood and that people do not visit this house.



Husseini explained how they came to know about the imprisoned woman Nikbaht, saying, "The children who came to this house said that there was a 'madman' here. We came and saw her closely and realized that she was not 'crazy' but imprisoned. So we informed the regional authorities."



Husseini said that when he saw Nikbaht, he found it difficult to communicate with him, but he understood his questions and realized that he had not seen sunlight for years.



WILL RECEIVE PHYSICAL THERAPY

Rüya Behzad, one of the doctors at Wazir-e-Akbar Khan Hospital, said that the woman was taken to emergency care and will start physical therapy.



Behzad said, "When she first arrived, she was unconscious and unable to speak. Now her condition is improving. She can speak, eat and sit," Behzad said.



Nikbaht's brother Ghulam Sahi, who imprisoned her, told the press that he "regrets" what happened.

