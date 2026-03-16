T.C. BOLVADİN 1. ASLİYE HUKUK MAHKEMESİ HAKİMLİĞİ

A N N O U N C E M E N T

T.R.

BOLVADİN CIVIL COURT 1 OF FIRST INSTANCE

(ACTING AS FAMILY COURT)

CASE NO : 2024/133

DEFENDANT : COURTNEY PAIGE HUGHES AGILONU, d/o Anthony and Susan, born

18/03/1992

In the proceedings of the Divorce case (Divorce on the Grounds of Irretrievable Breakdown of the Marriage (Contested)) filed against you by the Plaintiff(s);

The petition of claim and the preliminary examination report (tensip minutes) were sent to the address indicated in the statement of claim. However, service could not be effected as it was determined that you had left the address. Since no result could be obtained from the address investigation, it has been decided to serve the statement of claim and the preliminary examination report by way of public announcement.

In the statement of claim, the Plaintiff’s attorney states that: the parties were married in 2018; they have two joint children from this marriage named Leyla AĞILÖNÜ and Cenk AĞILÖNÜ; the Defendant caused persistent unrest during the marriage; having grown up in different cultures and religious differences became a source of conflict for the Defendant, who constantly initiated arguments at

home; the Plaintiff was not allowed to practice his religious worship; the Defendant’s attitude toward the

Plaintiff’s faith made the common life unbearable; the Defendant continuously caused arguments to avoid visiting the Plaintiff’s hometown; she constantly insulted and belittled the Plaintiff’s culture and extended family; despite the Plaintiff’s patience, the Defendant continued to start arguments and insult him; the Plaintiff’s father was only able to meet their first child, Leyla; due to the Defendant’s refusal to visit the hometown, the Plaintiff’s father passed away without meeting the other joint child; the Defendant never allowed the children to establish a personal relationship with the Plaintiff’s extended family; this situation deeply saddened the Plaintiff; the Defendant also constantly argued with the Plaintiff’s mother, expressed hatred toward her at every opportunity, and continuously belittled and insulted her; all these behaviors made the common life unbearable and rendered the Plaintiff unhappy; a peaceful family environment was not provided for the joint children; the Defendant went to England on 20/08/2022 and has not returned since that date, and she took the joint children with her.

For these reasons, the Plaintiff requests that the case be accepted and that the parties be divorced on the grounds of irretrievable breakdown of the marriage; that temporary custody of the joint children Leyla AĞILÖNÜ and Cenk AĞILÖNÜ be granted to the Plaintiff during the proceedings and permanent custody be granted to the Plaintiff after the judgment becomes final; and that the litigation expenses and attorney’s fees be imposed on the Defendant.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that you may submit a statement of defense within a strict period of two weeks from the date of service of the petition. This announcement shall substitute for formal service of the petition of claim.