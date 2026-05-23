T.C. KIRIKKALE 2. ASLİYE HUKUK MAHKEMESİ HAKİMLİĞİ

Republic of Türkiye

KIRIKKALE

CIVIL COURT OF FIRST INSTANCE NO: 2

ANNOUNCEMENT TEXT

RESPONDENT: İSMAİL BUDANUR - T.R. ID NO: 17261191378-1778 Dowson St. VIENNA / UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Due to the fact that our court could not notify you despite all efforts on behalf of the respondent in the case file numbered 2022/362, it has been decided to notify you by announcement of the reasoned decision and the appeal petition of the respondent party Erhan BUDANUR dated 15/01/2024;

The file was decided on 10/05/2023 and the decision given summarizes as follows;

"1-With the ACCEPTANCE of the case; a-The expropriation price of the 423 owners' shares in the immovable property numbered block: 3413 plot: 4 in Etiler Neighborhood, Central District of Kırıkkale Province is DETERMINED as 55.996,74 TL in total, b) The title deed of the 423-m2-share belonging to the heir of the respondent in the immovable property numbered block: 3413 plot: 4 in Etiler Neighborhood, Central District of Kırıkkale Province is cancelled and added to the share blonging to the claimant and registered in the land registry on behalf of the claimant administration, c) After deducting the amount deposited in the 2013/409 numbered file of our Court from the determined expropriation prici, the remaining 24.371,74 TL shall be collected from the claimant as the legal interest accruing from 23/08/2016 to the date of this decision and shall be given to the respondents in proportion to their shares in the land registry, d) The expropriation difference price of 24.271,74 TL shall be paid immediately to the respondents in proportion to their shares in the land registry, and if there are any restrictions on the immovable property, it shall be reflected in the price. ". The foregoing was decided.

The reasoned decision is notified by announcement in lieu of notification.