T.C. VAKFIKEBİR SULH HUKUK MAHKEMESİ

ANNOUNCEMENT REPUBLIC OF TÜRKİYE VAKFIKEBİR CIVIL COURT OF PEACE / PRESIDENCY

CASE NO: 2023/55 MAIN

DEFENDANTS: UĞUR ÖZKAN – 590*****898 – BRUNO-MAREK-ALLEE 23/13, WIEN 1020 9847, REPUBLIC OF AUSTRIA

In the case filed against you by the plaintiffs for the Dissolution of Co-ownership (in Shared Ownership), during the proceedings:

A notice of hearing was issued to the address specified in the statement of claim. However, the notification could not be delivered, and the address inquiry also yielded no result. Therefore, it has been decided that the statement of claim and the hearing date shall be served by public announcement.

Date of Hearing: You are hereby summoned to be personally present at the hearing on 21/11/2025 at 09:10 a.m., or to be represented by an attorney.

Otherwise, please be informed that the trial will proceed in your absence in accordance with Article 213/2 of the Code of Civil Procedure, as amended by Law No. 3156.

This announcement shall be deemed as valid service in lieu of the statement of claim and the notice of hearing.