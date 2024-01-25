T.C. ANKARA BATI 3. AİLE MAHKEMESİ'NDEN / BAŞKANLIĞI'NDAN

Yayınlanma: 25.01.2024 - 00:00

ESAS NO: 2021/358

DAVALI: LALAİNE YAP ALPSOY

Davacı AHMET ALPSOY tarafından aleyhinize açılan boşanma davasının yapılan yargılamasında;

03/10/2023 tarihinde icra olunan ön inceleme duruşma tutanağında davacı AHMET ALPSOY (TC Kimlik No:558*****536, Hıdır ve Nure oğlu, 06/02/1981 doğumlu)'un evlilik birliğinin temelinden sarsılması nedeniyle boşanma istediği, davalının süresinde cevap dilekçesi ibraz etmeyerek usulen davanın reddini talep ettiğinin tespiti ile HMK'nın 143 ve devamı maddeleri uyarınca tahkikat aşamasına geçilmesine karar verilerek duruşmanın 20/02/2024 günü saat 10:30'a bırakıldığı,

HMK 147/2 ve 150/2 maddeleri uyarınca belirlenen tahkikat duruşması gün ve saatinde geçerli bir özür olmaksızın mahkemede hazır bulunmadığı takdirde duruşmaya yokluğunda devam edileceği ve yapılan işlemlerin itiraz edemeyeceği, tahkikatın sona erdiği duruşmada sözlü yargılamaya geçileceği, sözlü yargılama için duruşmanın ertelenmesi halinde ayrıca davetiye gönderilmeyeceği ve 150. madde hükmü saklı kalmak kaydıyla, yokluğunda hüküm verileceği hususları adresi meçhul kabul edilen davalıya ilanen tebliğ ve ihtar olunur.

COURT ANNOUNCEMENT

REPUBLIC OF TÜRKİYE

FROM THE ANKARA WEST 3rd FAMILY COURT /PRESIDENCY

FILE NO: 2021/358 Merit

THE RESPONDENT: LALAINE YAP ALPSOY

We hereby declare and announce that the trial of the divorce lawsuit filed by the Plaintiff AHMET ALPSOY (holder of the Turkish ID No: 558*****536, son of Hıdır and Nure, born on 06.02.1981) against you was conducted. According to the minutes of preliminary examination conducted on 03.10.2023, the Plaintiff request a court verdict divorcing the Parties on the ground of fundamental breakdown of marriage; the Respondent was considered to have rejected the lawsuit application as he did not submit a reply petition in the stipulated time and inquiry stage was launched by the court in accordance with Article 143 and the subsequent Articles of the Civil Code of Procedure and the trial date and time were determined as 20.02.2024 and 10.30.

The Respondent whose address is considered to be unknown is hereby warned and notified, through this court announcement, that the trial shall be conducted in her absence and she will not be entitled to object to any action taken or transaction made if she fails to attend the trial on the date and time stipulated without any valid justification, in accordance with the Article 147/2 and 150/2 of the Civil Code of Procedure. She is also hereby warned that the oral hearing will be conducted at the trial wherein the inquiry is completed and that she will not be served with an invitation if the trial is postponed for the oral hearing; and a verdict shall be issued in her absence, irrespective of the provisions set out in the Article 150.