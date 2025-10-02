Cumhuriyet Gazetesi Logo
2.10.2025 19:24:00
Haber Merkezi
En popüler ekran kartları belli oldu

Steam, her ay en çok kullanılan ekran kartlarını açıklıyor. Eylül ayı için de bu veriler açıklandı.

Steam farklı verileri topluyor ve bazılarını her hafta bazılarını da her ay açıklıyor. Eylül ayına yönelik en popüler ekran kartları da kısa bir süre önce yayınlandı.

Nvidia'nin ağırlığı hissedilen listede en popüler modelin RTX 5070 olduğu görüldü. 

Modeller şu şekilde sıralanıyor:

  • GeForce RTX 4060 dizüstü sürümü, 
  • GeForce RTX 3060, 
  • GeForce RTX 4060, 
  • GeForce RTX 3050, 
  • GeForce GTX 1650, 
  • GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, 
  • GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, 
  • GeForce RTX 3070, 
  • GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, 
  • Radeon Graphics (işlemciye entegre GPU), 
  • GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 2060, 
  • GeForce GTX 1060, 
  • Radeon Graphics (işlemciye entegre GPU),
  • Intel Iris Xe, 
  • GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, 
  • Intel UHD Graphics, 
  • GeForce RTX 3080, 
  • GeForce RTX 5070, 
  • GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER,
  • GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, 
  • GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, 
  • GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 
  • GeForce RTX 5060, 
  • GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 
  • GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, 
  • GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 
  • GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, 
  • AMD Radeon RX 6600, 
  • GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, 
  • GeForce RTX 4090, 
  • GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, 
  • GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, 
  • GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, 
  • Graphics Device, 
  • GeForce RTX 5080, 
  • GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, 
  • GeForce GTX 1070, 
  • GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, 
  • GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, 
  • Radeon RX 7800 XT, 
  • GeForce GTX 1050 
  •  GeForce RTX 4080.
