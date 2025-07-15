Xbox Game Pass kütüphanesine eklenecek yeni oyunlar

Xbox Game Pass için yeni oyunlar eklenmeye devam ediyor. Microsoft'un bu oyun servisinin 35 milyondan fazla abonesi bulunuyor. Her ay yeni oyunlar eklenen abonelik sistemine bu ay da 8 oyun ekleniyor.
Microsoft tarafından paylaşılan oyunlara göre 17 Temmuz'da RoboCop: Rogue City ve My Friendly Neighborhood platforma geliyor. İşte temmuz ayı boyunca platforma gelecek oyunlar:
- RoboCop: Rogue City – 17 Temmuz (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S)
- My Friendly Neighborhood – 17 Temmuz (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Back to the Dawn – 18 Temmuz (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Abiotic Factor – 22 Temmuz (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S)
- Wheel World – 23 Temmuz (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S)
- Wuchang: Fallen Feathers – 24 Temmuz (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S)
- Grounded 2 – 29 Temmuz (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S)
- Farming Simulator 25 – 1 Ağustos (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)