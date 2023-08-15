Aguilar Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Helping Hide Guillén's Body

Yayınlanma: 15.08.2023 - 15:18

Güncelleme: 15.08.2023 - 15:18

Texas resident Cecily Aguilar was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday for her role in concealing the body of US soldier Vanessa Guillén. Guillén was killed at Fort Hood, Texas, in 2020 and her body was found mutilated and buried in a shallow grave.



Aguilar pleaded guilty to conspiracy to suppress evidence and destruction of evidence. Her boyfriend, Lt. Aaron Robinson moved Guillén's remains after she was murdered. Robinson was found guilty of murder and sentenced to death.



Reactions to Aguilar's sentence were mixed. Some considered it inadequate, while others believed he was already burdened by the loss of his child. While Guillén's family expressed satisfaction with the outcome, they also called for reforms to the military justice system to prevent future tragedies.



The case of Vanessa Guillén has sparked a nationwide dialog on sexual assault in the military. Guillén's family alleged that Robinson sexually assaulted her prior to her death, claiming that the military failed to adequately protect her.



In response, changes were implemented at Fort Hood, including the establishment of new reporting mechanisms for sexual assault and harassment. The Army also reaffirmed its commitment to improve training programs to prevent sexual assault among soldiers.



