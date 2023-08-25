China and Africa Call for Reforms of Multilateral Financial Institutions and UNSC

Yayınlanma: 25.08.2023 - 10:23

Güncelleme: 25.08.2023 - 10:23

A statement issued late Thursday highlighted the consensus reached by both parties during a China-Africa leaders' roundtable dialogue held in Johannesburg, where South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping co-chaired the event, joined by numerous African leaders.

The joint statement emphasized the importance of enhancing the efficacy of existing global institutional mechanisms, thereby ensuring the active participation of developing nations. This approach, they affirmed, would foster inclusivity and bolster global trust.

President Xi, in his address at the dialogue, called upon African nations to collaborate closely with China in advancing an international order characterized by justice and equality. He urged a resolute commitment to authentic multilateralism while unequivocally opposing any remnants of colonialism and hegemony in all manifestations.

Xi articulated, "Our shared endeavor involves steadfast support during challenges, embracing genuine multilateralism, and firmly rejecting any remnants of colonialism or hegemony. Let us unwaveringly uphold mutual interests, champion the just aspirations of developing nations, and collectively shape a more equitable world order."

Both China and Africa reiterated their unwavering dedication to the principles embedded in the UN Charter. Additionally, they affirmed their unwavering mutual support in safeguarding territorial sovereignty, security, and development interests.

Furthermore, China underscored its commitment to bolstering the African Union Peace Fund to effectively manage conflicts across the continent, thereby substantiating its dedication to fostering stability and peace in the region.