EU's Top Diplomat: EU should accept 10 new members

Yayınlanma: 01.09.2023 - 11:27

Güncelleme: 01.09.2023 - 11:27

After the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Toledo, Borrell suggested that the EU take steps to make countries in Ukraine and the Western Balkans part of enlargement. He emphasised that the war in Ukraine had served as a catalyst for the EU's enlargement process.



According to rmx.news, Borrell emphasised the importance of setting clear political objectives to revitalise this process and called on the EU to prepare for the admission of 10 new member states.



"In these circumstances, setting a specific horizon, a precise time frame, will enable EU member states and candidate countries to direct their efforts effectively," Borrell said.



This is the first time that a senior official from Brussels has directly advocated the establishment of a concrete timetable for the accession of new EU members.



Borrell also called on EU member states to speed up ammunition deliveries to Ukraine, as the EU is currently significantly behind the 1 million 155mm howitzer shells pledged in March.



"It is now up to member states to place concrete orders to industry on the basis of these framework agreements," Borrell told reporters after the EU defence ministers' meeting.

