Google brings generative AI to Search in India and Japan

Yayınlanma: 31.08.2023 - 10:46

Güncelleme: 31.08.2023 - 10:46

The innovative addition will provide text or visual results in response to prompts, including summaries.

Originally launched exclusively in the United States, this feature has now been extended to the two aforementioned countries, offering users the option to opt in.

Japanese users can utilize this feature in their local languages, while it is accessible in English and Hindi for users in India.

It's important to note that Google's search feature is designed for information retrieval, such as locating products for purchase. This is distinct from Google's chatbot Bard, which possesses a persona capable of engaging in human-like conversations and even generating software code.

Google's AI-powered search tool competes with Microsoft's (MSFT.O) Bing.



