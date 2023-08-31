Increase in mosque attacks reported in Greek Cypriot administration, urgent measures needed: TRNC Official

Yayınlanma: 31.08.2023 - 09:54

Güncelleme: 31.08.2023 - 09:54

Benter highlighted the alarming escalation of attacks in recent years and expressed deep concern. He particularly emphasized a recent incident where an attacker attempted to set fire to a mosque using a flammable substance, deeming it a "very serious" occurrence. Thankfully, due to the mosque being unoccupied at the time, a significant tragedy was averted. Nonetheless, he urged authorities to take decisive measures to safeguard mosques and Turkish-Islamic artifacts within the Greek Cypriot Administration's territories.

Benter underscored the stark contrast between the number of mosques and churches in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), noting that the TRNC has successfully maintained interfaith harmony for over four and a half centuries, since the Ottoman conquest of Cyprus. He criticized the apparent tolerance by the Greek Cypriot Administration towards the attackers, highlighting that a lack of severe consequences emboldens them and contributes to the erosion of sacred spaces.

Characterizing these attacks as crimes against places of worship and historical sites, Benter asserted that they endanger the safety of individuals present within these spaces. He stressed the need for a strong deterrent through legal repercussions to prevent such actions.

Benter also addressed the historical context, noting that the Ottoman Empire respected the rights of non-Muslim minorities after assuming control of Cyprus in 1571. This perspective aligns with the Ottoman administration's tolerance of diverse religions and acknowledgment of private property rights.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus's records indicate that more than 20 mosque attacks have occurred within Greek Cypriot Administration-controlled cities in the last decade. Benter highlighted notable cases, including arson attacks and vandalism targeting mosques and cemeteries.

In conclusion, Benter urged immediate actions to ensure the protection of these sacred places and called for a robust response against such attacks, emphasizing their potential to undermine communal harmony and peace.