Italy urges prevention of protests in France from spreading to other regions

Yayınlanma: 03.07.2023 - 17:02

Güncelleme: 03.07.2023 - 17:02

The protests in France over the police killing of a teenager last week must be prevented from spreading to other regions, the Italian foreign minister said on Monday.

Antonio Tajani told local broadcaster Rai3 that the situation in France seems to have been appeased as of last night, where fierce protests started after police killed 17-year-old Nahel M. in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on June 27 during a traffic check after he ignored orders to stop.

"We must prevent this situation from spreading to Belgium, Switzerland and other French-speaking regions like a flash in the pan," Tajani said. "Those who are involved in acts of violence must be isolated and problems must be solved on a political level."

The top diplomat called on the Italian citizens in France to follow the warnings by local authorities and avoid the clash areas.

Protests, which began in Nanterre, spread to other cities the next evening, including Lyon, Toulouse, Lille, and Marseille.

Tensions have risen following clashes between police and protesters.

The police officer who shot dead the teen faces a formal investigation for voluntary homicide and has been placed in preliminary detention.