People are fleeing Ukraine with their pets as Russia's invasion continues

Countries around the world swiftly condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “brutal act of war,” with President Biden vowing “consequences” and other leaders announcing harsh sanctions.





For those fleeing the capital of Kyiv by car, roads were congested with traffic that stretched for miles. Those on foot rushed to local subway stations and bus routes, holding their pets in carriers.

Amid the shelling, people gathered in underground subway stations, dragging their luggage behind them, while others embraced loved ones in the street.