Referendum in Ukraine's 4 regions: China calls for 'respect to sovereignty'
Beijing says principles of the UN Charter should be abided by, and legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously.
China reiterated on Tuesday that the sovereignty of all countries should be respected in view of Russia's referendum in four regions of Ukraine.
“China has always maintained the sovereign and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a news conference in Beijing.
“The purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be abided by, the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously and all efforts to resolve any crisis peacefully should be supported,” Wang was quoted as saying in the Chinese daily Global Times.
“On Ukrainian issue, China has always stood on the side of peace and committed to promoting peaceful dialogue,” he added.
Separatist-controlled Luhansk and Donetsk, as well as partly Russian-controlled Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, are holding referendums on joining Russia.
The decision has been widely condemned by the international community, with European countries and the US calling the referendums "shams" and declaring that they will not be recognized.
The voting period began on Friday and will end on Tuesday.
Ukraine has announced that those involved in a controversial referendum in four Ukrainian regions will be criminally prosecuted.???????
Video Haberler
- Sahipsiz canlar trafik sigortası istiyor
- Yaralı kedisinin tedavisi için 1700 kilometre katetti
- Bombalı terörist saldırısının görüntüleri ortaya çıktı
- 10 metrelik kuyuya düşen inek, vinçle çıkarıldı
- İtfaiye er adayları zorlu sınavdan geçiyor
- İkinci el oto satışında 6 ay 6 bin kilometre denetimi
- Dilenci koltuk değneğiyle girdi ,yürüyerek çıktı
- Arkeopark projesi turizme kazandırılıyor
- Kilis'te, biber hasadı
- Barış Terkoğlu yazdı: Öyleyse kara kutuyu açıyorum
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- İstifa etti, kabine buz kesti!
- Yakın ekibinden ilk açıklama
- Polisevine saldırı
- Meral Akşener hakkında suç duyurusu
- SKANDAL! Ellerini kollarını sallayarak gezecekler
- '20 yıl sonunda iç savaş tehdidi mi?'
- Tanju Özcan'dan ilk açıklama
- Yurt yerine saray yaptırdı
- Fatih Portakal'ın yeni adresi belli oldu
- Millet İttifak'ı arayı açıyor