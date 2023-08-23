The UN initiates a request for $268 million aid to assist Ukrainians in need

Yayınlanma: 23.08.2023 - 11:47

Güncelleme: 23.08.2023 - 11:47

The UN announced on Tuesday that it has initiated an appeal for $268 million to assist over 1.3 million Ukrainians facing challenges during the upcoming winter months.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric informed reporters that the war has caused significant damage to homes, as well as energy, water, and gas infrastructure, putting millions at extreme risk during Ukraine's cold season, which typically spans from October to March, with temperatures plummeting as low as -30 degrees Celsius.

Dujarric also mentioned that the UN and its partners will prioritize urgent home repairs in front-line communities and provide clothing, heating equipment, and winter supplies. Additionally, they will give precedence to repairing displacement centers and providing financial assistance to displaced individuals to help cover rent or utility bills. Aid organizations will also assist with repairs to ensure the proper functioning of municipal heating systems.

Dujarric emphasized that this response builds upon the efforts made during the previous winter when humanitarian organizations provided similar services to 2.2 million people and distributed over 4,000 generators to address a severe energy crisis.



