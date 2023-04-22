Tickets for UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul now on sale

Yayınlanma: 22.04.2023 - 17:47

Güncelleme: 22.04.2023 - 17:47

Tickets for the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul went on sale on Friday, available exclusively at the official ticket portal, UEFA.com/tickets.

Following the drawing of lots in late April, UEFA will notify via email the fans whose ticket applications went forward.

Fans will be able to purchase a maximum of two tickets in the category allocated to them.

Tickets for the 2023 UEFA Champions League final game are on sale in four categories along with a disabled category: Category 1 is priced at €690 ($757), Category 2 at €490, Category 3 at €180, and Category 4 at €70.

Tickets for disabled fans are priced at €70 and will include a free companion ticket.

The 2023 Champions League final is set to be held on June 10 at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, which previously hosted the 2005 final where Liverpool came back against AC Milan to claim European football's top-tier club trophy.