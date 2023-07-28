Top Russian lawmaker say Ukraine begging US, EU for wonder weapon

Yayınlanma: 28.07.2023 - 11:31

Güncelleme: 28.07.2023 - 11:31

Russia's top lawmaker on Thursday said Ukraine is “begging” the US and the EU for a “wonder weapon” in the form of F-16 fighter jets.

“The criminal Kyiv regime led by (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy is begging Washington and Brussels for a ‘wonder weapon’ that will solve all their problems,” Vyacheslav Volodin, the head of the Russian State Duma, wrote on Telegram.

Volodin said that these “wonder weapons” were initially US-made howitzers, which then became HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and Leopard and Bradley tanks, arguing that none of these helped Ukraine in its counteroffensive since early last month.

“Our soldiers and officers are burning Western equipment one by one. Now … The Kyiv regime hopes for F-16 aircraft. In vain. They will be destroyed by our pilots and air defense,” Volodin further said.

Volodin also claimed that any new weapons sent by the US or EU member state will “no longer be able to influence the outcome of the special military operation.”

“The only thing that this will definitely affect is that many countries will refuse to buy advertised American and other Western weapons that have proved ineffective on the battlefield,” he added.

Western nations continue to support Kyiv with military and financial aid since the Russia-Ukraine war began last year on Feb. 24. So far, they have been reluctant to send fighter jets to Kyiv.

However, Denmark and the Netherlands are playing a leading role among Western countries in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.