Trump asks that classified documents trial date be delayed

Yayınlanma: 11.07.2023 - 17:42

Güncelleme: 11.07.2023 - 17:42

The former United States President Donald Trump asked Monday that a date not yet be set for a trial in the case of classified documents found at his Florida residence, rejecting the request of the special counsel Jack Smith to hold it in December.

Lawyers for Trump and former counsel Walt Nauta asked the judge to deny the government’s proposal to reschedule the lawsuit, and to “postpone any consideration of a new trial date,” according to the court document.

They also suggested it would be difficult to prepare a proper defense until after the 2024 presidential election, in which Trump hopes to compete.

“There is simply no question any trial of this action during the pendency of a Presidential election will impact both the outcome of that election and, importantly, the ability of the Defendants to obtain a fair trial,” the lawyers said.

In mid-June, the special prosecutor in charge of the classified documents case asked the judge to delay the start of the lawsuit until December, after the magistrate ordered that the jury trial begin on Aug. 14.

Trump was charged in early June in the Miami courts with 37 federal criminal offenses for mishandling official documents.

Of the 37 charges, of which the former president pleaded not guilty, 31 are for deliberately withholding documents related to the US defense. He is also charged with obstruction of justice and concealing documents or records.

Some of the crimes are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.