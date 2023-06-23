UK rail union announces fresh strikes due to ongoing pay dispute

Yayınlanma: 23.06.2023 - 11:37

Güncelleme: 23.06.2023 - 11:37

Around 20,000 railway workers in the UK will walk out in July due to a prolonged disagreement over pay, members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) said on Thursday.

RMT members working across 14 train operating companies will take strike action on July 20, 22 and 29.

"This latest phase of action will show the country just how important railway staff are to the running of the rail industry," RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement.

"My team of negotiators and I are available 24/7 for talks with the train operating companies and government ministers. Yet quite incredibly, neither party has made any attempt whatsoever to arrange any meetings or put forward a decent offer that can help us reach a negotiated solution," he said.

According to the unions, it is crucial for any proposed pay offer to take into account the escalating cost of living.

Currently, inflation in the country stands at 8.7%, but the Rail Delivery Group, representing train operators, recently presented a salary increase of 5%.