UN urges warring sides to exercise restraint amid escalating tensions on Israel-Lebanon border

Yayınlanma: 08.10.2023 - 17:24

Güncelleme: 08.10.2023 - 17:24

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Sunday urged conflicting sides to exercise restraint to prevent further escalation of tensions on the Lebanon-Israel border.

“We urge everyone to exercise restraint and make use of UNIFIL’s liaison and coordination mechanisms to de-escalate to prevent a fast deterioration of the security situation,” the UN force said on X.

The UNIFIL said it is in contact with authorities on both sides, at all levels, “to contain the situation and avoid a more serious escalation.”

“Our peacekeepers remain in their positions and on task. They continue to work, some from shelters for their safety,” it added.

The Israeli army on Sunday confirmed its artillery attack inside Lebanon in response to a rocket firing incident.

Israel shelled the Kafar Shuba hills and the al-Mari town in south Lebanon after a mortar attack, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah claimed on Sunday the responsibility for targeting three Israeli posts in the Shebaa Farms area.

There was no comment from the Lebanese authorities on the incident.

Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on Saturday and said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence. It said it fired rockets and captured many Israelis.

At least 300 Israelis were killed and over 1,500 injured in the attack, while several soldiers and civilians were captured by Hamas and taken back to Gaza.

Israel retaliated with a series of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, which left more than 256 Palestinians dead and over 1,788 injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.