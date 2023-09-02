U.S. Government Sues Southern California edison over 2020 California Wildfire

Yayınlanma: 02.09.2023 - 13:42

Güncelleme: 02.09.2023 - 13:42

According to the complaint filed in a Los Angeles federal court, the fire ignited on September 6, 2020, when a poorly maintained tree made contact with power lines, setting vegetation ablaze on a branch that subsequently fell to the ground, spreading the fire.

The complaint states that SCE and Utility Tree Service, a contractor also named as a defendant, were aware of the tree's danger for "months" before the fire but took no action to mitigate the risk.

The government is seeking compensation exceeding $121 million, which covers damages to property and natural resources, firefighting expenses, and double or triple damages for harm to timber, trees, and underbrush.

SCE declined to comment on the case outside of court. Spokesman Reggie Kumar expressed sympathy for those affected by the Bobcat Fire.

Utility Tree Service did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Bobcat Fire, located in and around the San Gabriel Mountains and the Angeles National Forest, approximately 50 miles (80 km) northeast of Los Angeles, was one of the larger fires during California's record-breaking 2020 wildfire season. It consumed over 114,577 acres (46,368 hectares), resulting in the destruction of 171 structures and 178 vehicles before being contained after about 2.5 months.

The government's lawsuit has led to the continued closure of numerous campgrounds and over 100 miles of trails to the public.

Lawsuits against utilities for wildfire damage are relatively common, often initiated by private individuals. Notably, Pacific Gas & Electric filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019 due to its alleged role in a series of northern California wildfires in 2017 and 2018. Hawaiian Electric is currently facing multiple lawsuits related to last month's Maui wildfires.

The case is U.S. v Southern California Edison Co et al, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 23-07254.