Washington declares public emergency over migrant buses

09 Eylül 2022 Cuma, 15:25

Washington's mayor has declared a state of emergency due to the arrival of migrant buses from Texas and Arizona.

The public emergency will give the state administration authority "to establish a migrant services office with DHS (Homeland Security) and direct the department to provide services and supports to migrants arriving from the southern border states," Muriel Bowser said during a press conference.

According to Bowser, 9,400 migrants have been bussed to the city from Texas and Arizona since April.