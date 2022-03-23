94. Oscar Ödül Töreni hangi kanalda yayınlanacak? İşte ayrıntılar
Oscar Ödülleri, 1929'dan bu yana Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından düzenleniyor.
Bu yıl 94. kez sahiplerini bulacak heykelciklere aday olan filmler ise heyecanı daha da yükseltiyor.
Oscar Ödülleri Töreni, 27 Mart 2022'de canlı yayınla TRT 2'de yayınlanacak. Pazar günü, saat 23.55'te "Oscar'a Doğru" özel yayını ile başlayacak olan yayın akışının, 94. Oscar Ödül Töreni'yle devam etmesi planlanıyor.
Törendeki ödüller, TRT 2 stüdyosunda sinema eleştirmenleri Alin Taşçıyan, Mehmet Açar ve Abdülhamit Güler tarafından yorumlanacak.
İşte 94. Oscar ödüllerinin finalistleri...
EN İYİ FİLM
* "Belfast"
* "CODA"
* "Don't Look Up"
* "Drive My Car"
* "Dune"
* "King Richard"
* "Licorice Pizza"
* "Nightmare Alley"
* "The Power of the Dog"
* "West Side Story"
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
* "Belfast"- Kenneth Branagh
* "Drive My Car"- Ryusuke Hamaguchi
* "Licorice Pizza" - Paul Thomas Anderson
* "The Power of the Dog"- Jane Campion
* "West Side Story"- Steven Spielberg
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
* Jessica Chastain - "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
* Olivia Colman - "The Lost Daughter"
* Penélope Cruz - "Parallel Mothers"
* Nicole Kidman -"Being the Ricardos"
* Kristen Stewart - "Spencer"
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
* Javier Bardem - "Being the Ricardos"
* Benedict Cumberbatch - "The Power of the Dog"
* Andrew Garfield - "tick, tick...BOOM!"
* Will Smith - "King Richard"
* Denzel Washington - "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
* Jessie Buckley- "The Lost Daughter"
* Ariana DeBose- "West Side Story"
* Judi Dench- "Belfast"
* Kirsten Dunst- "The Power of the Dog"
* Anjanue Ellis- "King Richard"
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
* Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
* Troy Kotsur – CODA
* Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
* JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
* Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
EN İYİ ANİMASYON
* Encanto
* Flee
* Luca
* The Mitchells vs the Machines
* Raya and the Last Dragon
EN İYİ BELGESEL
* Ascension
* Attica
* Flee
* Summer of Soul (When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
* Writing with Fire
YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM
* "Drive My Car"- Japan
* "Flee"- Denmark
* "The Hand of God"- Italy
* "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"- Bhutan
* "The Worst Person in the World"- Norway
EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON
* Affairs of the Art
* Bestia
* Boxballet
* Robin Robin
* The Windshield Wiper
EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL
* Audible
* Lead Me Home
* The Queen of Basketball
* Three Songs for Benazir
* When We Were Bullies
EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ
* Dune
* Nightmare Alley
* The Power of the Dog
* The Tragedy of Macbeth
* West Side Story
EN İYİ ÖZGÜN MÜZİK
* Don't Look Up
* Dune
* Encanto
* Parallel Mothers
* The Power of the Dog
EN İYİ ÖZGÜN ŞARKI
* "Be Alive"- King Richard
* "Dos Oruguitas"- Encanto
* "Down to Joy"- Belfast
* "No Time to Die"- No Time to Die
* "Somehow You Do"- Four Good Days
EN İYİ SES KURGUSU
* Belfast
* Dune
* No Time to Die
* The Power of the Dog
* West Side Story
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
* Dune
* Free Guy
* No Time To Die
* Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
* Spider-Man: No Way Home
