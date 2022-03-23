94. Oscar Ödül Töreni hangi kanalda yayınlanacak? İşte ayrıntılar

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

* Encanto

* Flee

* Luca

* The Mitchells vs the Machines

* Raya and the Last Dragon

EN İYİ BELGESEL

* Ascension

* Attica

* Flee

* Summer of Soul (When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

* Writing with Fire

YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM

* "Drive My Car"- Japan

* "Flee"- Denmark

* "The Hand of God"- Italy

* "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"- Bhutan

* "The Worst Person in the World"- Norway