94. Oscar Ödül Töreni hangi kanalda yayınlanacak? İşte ayrıntılar

23 Mart 2022 Çarşamba, 16:37
<p><strong>Oscar Ödülleri,</strong> <em>1929'dan bu yana</em> <strong>Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi</strong> tarafından düzenleniyor.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p><p>Bu yıl<strong> 94. kez sahiplerini</strong> bulacak heykelciklere aday olan filmler ise heyecanı daha da yükseltiyor.</p><p><strong>Oscar Ödülleri Töreni, 27 Mart 2022'de canlı yayınla TRT 2'de yayınlanacak.</strong> Pazar günü, saat 23.55'te <strong>"Oscar'a Doğru"</strong> özel yayını ile başlayacak olan yayın akışının, <strong>94. Oscar Ödül Töreni'yle</strong> devam etmesi planlanıyor.</p><p>Törendeki ödüller, TRT 2 stüdyosunda sinema eleştirmenleri <em>Alin Taşçıyan, Mehmet Açar ve Abdülhamit Güler</em> tarafından yorumlanacak.</p><p><strong>&nbsp;İşte 94. Oscar ödüllerinin finalistleri...</strong></p>

<p><strong>Toplam 23 kategoride ödüllerin verileceği gecede,</strong> <em>12 kategorideki adaylıkla</em> <strong>"The Power of the Dog"</strong>, <em>10 adaylıkla</em><strong> "Dune"</strong> filmleri dikkat çekerken, <strong>"Belfast"</strong> ve <strong>"West Side Story"</strong> filmleri de<em> 7 dalda aday oldu.</em></p><p><em><strong>94. Oscar Ödülleri için yarışacak yapımlar ve isimler şöyle:</strong></em></p>

<p><strong>EN İYİ FİLM</strong></p><p>* "Belfast"</p><p>* "CODA"</p><p>* "Don't Look Up"</p><p>* "Drive My Car"</p><p>* "Dune"</p><p>* "King Richard"</p><p>* "Licorice Pizza"</p><p>* "Nightmare Alley"</p><p>* "The Power of the Dog"</p><p>* "West Side Story"</p><p><strong>EN İYİ YÖNETMEN</strong></p><p>* "Belfast"- Kenneth Branagh</p><p>* "Drive My Car"- Ryusuke Hamaguchi</p><p>* "Licorice Pizza" - Paul Thomas Anderson</p><p>* "The Power of the Dog"- Jane Campion</p><p>* "West Side Story"- Steven Spielberg</p>

<p><strong>EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU</strong></p><p>* Jessica Chastain - "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"</p><p>* Olivia Colman - "The Lost Daughter"</p><p>* Penélope Cruz - "Parallel Mothers"</p><p>* Nicole Kidman -"Being the Ricardos"</p><p>* Kristen Stewart - "Spencer"</p><p><strong>EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU</strong></p><p>* Javier Bardem - "Being the Ricardos"</p><p>* Benedict Cumberbatch - "The Power of the Dog"</p><p>* Andrew Garfield - "tick, tick...BOOM!"</p><p>* Will Smith - "King Richard"</p><p>* Denzel Washington - "The Tragedy of Macbeth"</p>

<p><strong>EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU</strong></p><p>* Jessie Buckley- "The Lost Daughter"</p><p>* Ariana DeBose- "West Side Story"</p><p>* Judi Dench- "Belfast"</p><p>* Kirsten Dunst- "The Power of the Dog"</p><p>* Anjanue Ellis- "King Richard"</p><p><strong>EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU</strong></p><p>* Ciarán Hinds – Belfast</p><p>* Troy Kotsur – CODA</p><p>* Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog</p><p>* JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos</p><p>* Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog</p>

<p><strong>EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO</strong></p><p>* CODA</p><p>* Drive My Car</p><p>* Dune</p><p>* The Lost Daughter</p><p>* The Power of the Dog</p><p><strong>EN İYİ ÖZGÜN SENARYO</strong></p><p>* Belfast</p><p>* Don't Look Up</p><p>* King Richard</p><p>* Licorice Pizza</p><p>* The Worst Person in the World</p>

<p><strong>EN İYİ ANİMASYON</strong></p><p>* Encanto</p><p>* Flee</p><p>* Luca</p><p>* The Mitchells vs the Machines</p><p>* Raya and the Last Dragon</p><p><strong>EN İYİ BELGESEL</strong></p><p>* Ascension</p><p>* Attica</p><p>* Flee</p><p>* Summer of Soul (When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)</p><p>* Writing with Fire</p><p><strong>YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM</strong></p><p>* "Drive My Car"- Japan</p><p>* "Flee"- Denmark</p><p>* "The Hand of God"- Italy</p><p>* "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"- Bhutan</p><p>* "The Worst Person in the World"- Norway</p>

<p><strong>EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON</strong></p><p>* Affairs of the Art</p><p>* Bestia</p><p>* Boxballet</p><p>* Robin Robin</p><p>* The Windshield Wiper</p><p><strong>EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL</strong></p><p>* Audible</p><p>* Lead Me Home</p><p>* The Queen of Basketball</p><p>* Three Songs for Benazir</p><p>* When We Were Bullies</p><p><strong>EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ</strong></p><p>* Dune</p><p>* Nightmare Alley</p><p>* The Power of the Dog</p><p>* The Tragedy of Macbeth</p><p>* West Side Story</p>

<p><strong>EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI</strong></p><p>* Cruella</p><p>* Cyrano</p><p>* Dune</p><p>* Nightmare Alley</p><p>* West Side Story</p><p><strong>EN İYİ FİLM KURGUSU</strong></p><p>* Don't Look Up</p><p>* Dune</p><p>* King Richard</p><p>* The Power of the Dog</p><p>* tick, tick... BOOM!</p><p><strong>EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI</strong></p><p>* Coming 2 America</p><p>* Cruella</p><p>* Dune</p><p>* The Eyes of Tammy Faye</p><p>* House of Gucci</p>

<p><strong>EN İYİ ÖZGÜN MÜZİK</strong></p><p>* Don't Look Up</p><p>* Dune</p><p>* Encanto</p><p>* Parallel Mothers</p><p>* The Power of the Dog</p><p><strong>EN İYİ ÖZGÜN ŞARKI</strong></p><p>* "Be Alive"- King Richard</p><p>* "Dos Oruguitas"- Encanto</p><p>* "Down to Joy"- Belfast</p><p>* "No Time to Die"- No Time to Die</p><p>* "Somehow You Do"- Four Good Days</p><p><strong>EN İYİ SES KURGUSU</strong></p><p>* Belfast</p><p>* Dune</p><p>* No Time to Die</p><p>* The Power of the Dog</p><p>* West Side Story</p><p><strong>EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT</strong></p><p>* Dune</p><p>* Free Guy</p><p>* No Time To Die</p><p>* Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings</p><p>* Spider-Man: No Way Home</p>

