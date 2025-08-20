Xbox Game Pass'e ağustos ayının sonuna kadar eklenecek oyunlar

Xbox Game Pass'ten çıkacak oyunlar kısa bir süre önce belli olmuştu. Buna ek olarak 28 Ağustos'a kadar platforma eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı.
Buna göre 8 oyun Game Pass kütüphanesine eklenecek. Eğer aboneliğiniz varsa bu oyunları satın almadan ücretsiz olarak indirip, oynayabilirsiniz.
Xbox Game Pass'e 28 Ağustos'a kadar eklenecek oyunların listesi:
- Blacksmith Master (Game Preview) (PC)
- Heretic + Hexen (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Void/Breaker (PC)
- Goat Simulator Remastered (Xbox Series X|S)
- Persona 4 Golden (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Herdling (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X ve S) – 21 Ağustos
- Gears of War: Reloaded (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 26 Ağustos
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 28 Ağustos
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
- Delta Force: Immortal Supplies Bundle
- Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: August Member Monthly Bonus