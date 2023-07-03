3 injured in Tokyo explosion, say Japanese police

Yayınlanma: 03.07.2023 - 16:49

Güncelleme: 03.07.2023 - 16:49

Three people were injured in Japan on Monday after an explosion that hit a building in the capital Tokyo, police announced.

None of those injured are in critical conditions, authorities said, adding that the "sound of an explosion was heard and smoke was seen" rising from a building in the Shimbashi district.

An emergency call was made to police at roughly 3.15 p.m. local time (0615GMT), Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.