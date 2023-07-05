Actor Kevin Spacey appears in London court over sexual assault charges
Trial at Southwark Crown Court due to last for around 4 weeks.
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, who is facing 12 allegations of sexual offenses against four men, appeared at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday for the trial that is planned to be finalized by the end of July.
The Hollywood star has been denying all charges for the incidents, which allegedly took place between 2001 and 2013.
One of the alleged sex assault victims told the court that the "slippery" actor had tried to "groom" him, and the repeated groping assaults had left him feeling physically sick.
Spacey was earlier granted unconditional bail by the judge, who said on Tuesday that the trial is technically going well and that they expect to finish it by three to four weeks.
The court will continue to hear testimonies in the coming days before proceeding with the evidence.
