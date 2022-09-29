Anti-government protest held in Czech Republic
Demonstrators call for resignation of 5-party coalition government.
Thousands of people in the Czech Republic protested against the government on Wednesday.
Demonstrators gathered in Wenceslas Square in the capital Prague and called for the resignation of the five-party coalition government.
They demanded that the Czech Republic leave the European Union and NATO and be neutral as well as the resumption of natural gas imports from Russia under a special deal.
Expressing their dissatisfaction with Ukrainian immigrants, the demonstrators announced that they would hold the next demonstration on Oct. 28.
Protests were also held in other cities of the country against the cost of living, EU sanctions against Russia, and the government's anti-Moscow policies.
Video Haberler
- Ankara’da yoğun sis etkili oldu
- Balık Çalarken Görüntülenen Leyleğin, Kedilerle Mücadele
- 'Kum zambakları' görsel şölen sunuyor
- Lice’de milyonluk ‘Pomeranian’ çiftliği kurdu
- Motosikletin yaninda köpeği koşturan şüpheliye ceza
- Bahçeli ile Soylu arasında neler oluyor?
- Gezici Kütüphane, Köy Okulunda Öğrencilerle Buluştu
- Yerli Flamingolarının Sayısı Her Geçen Gün Artıyor
- Asi Nehri'nde su sümbülü istilası
- Erdemli'de limon hasadı başladı
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Ünlü şarkıcı banyoda ölü bulundu
- Devlete güvenin geldiği hâl!
- Fatih Terim belgeseline ibret olsun!
- HDP'den Kılıçdaroğlu'nun adaylığı ile ilgili açıklama
- 'Merkez'den bankalara yeni talimat
- Öngörüm: Onay çıkacak... Üç ay içinde
- AYM'den Seçim Kanunu'yla ilgili karar
- Dünya diken üstünde! Putin...
- 'Açıklamayı Kılıçdaroğlu yapsaydı...'
- Alkole dev zam!