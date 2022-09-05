At least 10 killed, 15 hurt in Canada stabbings; suspects at large
Police on the hunt for 2 men after deadly attacks in Saskatchewan province.
At least 10 people have been killed and 15 more injured in a series of stabbings in Canada’s central Saskatchewan province, police said on Sunday.
Two suspects – Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30 – are still at large, according to Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
The victims were found at 13 locations in James Smith Cree Nation, an Indigenous community of about 3,400 people, and Weldon, a village with a small population of some 200 people.
“There may be additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals,” Blackmore said in a news conference, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.
She said the two suspects “are believed to be in a black Nissan Rogue” but they may have changed their vehicle and their “direction of travel is unknown.”
“At this stage in our investigation, we believe some victims have been targeted by the suspect and others have been attacked randomly,” said Blackmore.
Alerts have been issued in Saskatchewan and the neighboring provinces of Alberta and Manitoba, with people, advised: “to take precautions and consider sheltering in place.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attacks “horrific and heartbreaking” and thanked first responders on the ground.
“I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured,” he wrote on Twitter.
“We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities.”
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the RCMP and other security agencies are making efforts “to apprehend the attackers and protect the public.”
“There are no words to adequately describe the pain and loss caused by this senseless violence. All of Saskatchewan grieves with the victims and their families,” he tweeted.
Video Haberler
- Akçakoca'da denizde hortum oluştu
- Kanyonda çevre kirliliğine tepki
- Antalya'da sıcaktan bunalanlar sahili doldurdu
- Burdur gölü sahili mor renge büründü
- Hedefleri dünya şampiyonluğu
- Deredeki mineralli kumda şifa arıyorlar
- Çocuğunun yanında kapkaç şoku
- 'PANTER' isimli kedi sokaktan geçen köpeklere saldırdı
- Yakayı işte böyle ele verdiler
- Tehlikeli yolculuk kamerada
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- İçeriden çekilen fotoğraflar paylaşıldı
- Soylu için harekete geçiliyor
- Erdoğan'ın diploması için harekete geçtiler
- Türkiye'nin en mutsuz ili belli oldu
- Mustafa Muhammed'e kaza şoku!
- ENAG ağustos ayı enflasyonunu açıkladı
- İşte yıl sonu enflasyon ve dolar tahmini
- 'Atilla'yı değil, Sarraf'ı seçtiler'
- 'Vadesiz hesap dinen uygun değildir'
- Projede yer alan mimar konuştu