Azerbaijan seeks clarification from Iran over illegal crossings
Note sent to Iranian Embassy, still waiting for response, says Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman.
Baku has reached out to Iran for clarification over reports of that Iranian citizens illegally entered Azerbaijani territory, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
“Any foreign visit to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan must be carried out in accordance with rules established within the national legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Aykhan Hajizada, a Foreign Ministry spokesman.
His statement came amid reports that 14 Iranian citizens recently entered Azerbaijani areas home to Armenians, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.
“Regarding the news about the illegal crossing of the citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran to our territories, a corresponding note verbal was sent to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Republic of Azerbaijan in order to clarify the information,” Hajizada said in a statement published on the Foreign Ministry website.
“Currently, we are waiting for a response from the other side.”
