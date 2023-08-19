Troubling Post-It Note Unveils Nurse Lucy Letby's Role in Baby Deaths

Yayınlanma: 19.08.2023 - 15:35

Güncelleme: 19.08.2023 - 15:35

Lucy Letby, 33, was found guilty by Manchester Crown Court, located in the northern part of England, for her actions that involved injecting air into the babies blood and stomachs, overfeeding them, physically assaulting them, or poisoning them with insulin.

According to reports, Letby faced arrest twice by the police in 2018 and 2019 in connection with the ongoing investigation. Subsequently, she was arrested again in November 2020.

The UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) released a statement revealing that Letby "secretly assaulted" 13 infants in the neonatal ward of the Countess of Chester hospital between the years 2015 and 2016.

Prosecutors disclosed that her motive was to "intentionally cause the infant deaths" and mislead colleagues by attributing the deaths to "natural causes"

INDICATIONS OF REMORSE FOUND IN HER RESIDENCE

As part of the investigation, the police searched Letby's home and discovered handwritten notes, which conveyed disturbing sentiments.

One note read, "I don't deserve to live. I killed knowing them because I'm not good enough to look after them well." Another remark contained phrases such as "I'm a horrible bad person" and "I'm bad. I did this."

GOVERNMENT CALLS FOR INVESTIGATION

In response to the shocking revelations, the UK government has initiated an independent inquiry into the series of killings, specifically examining "how concerns raised by clinicians have been discussed.''

The inquiry's scope includes delving into "the circumstances surrounding the deaths and related incidents"

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has pledged that the voices of the victim's parents will be at the forefront throughout the investigation, acknowledging the multitude of unanswered questions.

Lucy Letby planned to receive her sentence at Manchester Crown Court on August 21.