Bella Hadid delivers aid for Turkish quake victims

Yayınlanma: 25 Şubat 2023 - 17:23

Güncelleme: 25 Şubat 2023 - 17:23

US supermodel and activist Bella Hadid delivered humanitarian aid for Turkish earthquake victims on Friday as she visited the Turkevi Center in New York City.

After arriving at the Turkish house in lower Manhattan, Hadid met with Reyhan Ozgur, Türkiye's consul general in New York, and told volunteers at the site, "We're so happy to help you in any way you need."

"We stick together always," she said, adding she will return on additional visits.

Ozgur presented Hadid with Turkish delight from Izmir and invited her to visit Türkiye.

Stating that Türkiye is one of her favorite countries, Hadid also took photos with volunteers who have been facilitating aid efforts at the Turkevi Center since the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Carrying the boxes with her friend and hairdresser Mustafa Yanaz, Hadid hugged one of the volunteers, Asya Cetin, thanked her, and said she was ready to provide any necessary assistance.

"My heart is so heavy for these incredible countries & people, I am finding more I can do in the near future," Hadid, 26, who is the sister of fellow model Gigi Hadid, said on her social media last week.