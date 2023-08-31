Biden asserts that the climate crisis is undeniable as the US confronts disasters

Yayınlanma: 31.08.2023 - 11:04

Güncelleme: 31.08.2023 - 11:04

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden emphasized the undeniable reality of the climate crisis, highlighting how countries worldwide are contending with the escalating impacts of severe disasters.

Biden addressed reporters at the White House, underlining, "The impact of the climate crisis can no longer be denied. Just take a look around." His comments came as the west coast of Florida grappled with an unprecedented storm surge caused by Hurricane Idalia in the Big Bend region.

He went on to mention a series of alarming climate-related events, stating, "Historic floods, intensified droughts, extreme heat, and devastating wildfires have inflicted unprecedented damage. This is not just happening in the Hawaiian Islands and the United States, but also in Canada and various other parts of the world. We've never witnessed such extensive wildfires."

In response to the impending threat posed by Hurricane Idalia, Biden revealed that he had directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to mobilize 1,500 emergency personnel and 900 Coast Guard service members across the southeastern region.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, meanwhile, was scheduled to depart from Washington for Florida later that Wednesday. Her mission involved meeting with Governor Ron DeSantis and other state officials as she prepared to assess the extent of the damage left in the wake of Idalia.

Biden emphasized his commitment to supporting the affected states, saying he had spoken with Governor DeSantis, Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia, Governor Henry McMaster of South Carolina, and Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina, assuring them, "If there's anything, absolutely anything the states need right now, I'm prepared to mobilize that support."

Idalia initially made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region early Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 hurricane but has since been downgraded to a Category 1 storm. It is currently making its way through Georgia, where the National Hurricane Center has issued warnings of potential flash floods and river flooding. The storm is also anticipated to impact the eastern Carolinas through Thursday.



